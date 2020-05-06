A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.
With the Crimson Tide losing Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III in the first round of the NFL Draft along with Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith projected to go in the first round of next year's NFL Draft, the Crimson Tide needs dynamic receivers from the Class of 2021. Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com talks key receiver targets in this video.