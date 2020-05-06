With the Crimson Tide losing Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III in the first round of the NFL Draft along with Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith projected to go in the first round of next year's NFL Draft, the Crimson Tide needs dynamic receivers from the Class of 2021. Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com talks key receiver targets in this video.

