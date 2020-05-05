News More News
Daily Nugget: The latest on four-star safety Kaine Williams

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

The Crimson Tide seems to be a finalist for four-star safety Kaine Williams. Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.

Don't miss:

Bone's recruiting board |

Javion Cohen seeks advice from Pro Bowlers

Alabama Crimson Tide target Kaine Williams seems poised to make a decision this month (Graphic by Kyle Henderson).
The Prospect

The backstory

Back in March, Williams narrowed his list of schools to include Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M. For a long time, it seemed like Williams was going to stay home, but Alabama appears to have made a late push that could put the Crimson Tide over the top.

If Williams chooses Alabama, he will be the first 2021 defensive back to do so.Alabama signed five defensive backs in the last class, but the Crimson Tide also said goodbye to four starters in the secondary at the end of last season.

Williams seems poised to decide a matter of weeks.


A position change might be in order

