The Crimson Tide seems to be a finalist for four-star safety Kaine Williams . Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.

Back in March, Williams narrowed his list of schools to include Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M. For a long time, it seemed like Williams was going to stay home, but Alabama appears to have made a late push that could put the Crimson Tide over the top.

If Williams chooses Alabama, he will be the first 2021 defensive back to do so.Alabama signed five defensive backs in the last class, but the Crimson Tide also said goodbye to four starters in the secondary at the end of last season.

Williams seems poised to decide a matter of weeks.



