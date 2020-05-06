News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-06 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Elite 2022 lineman talks recent offer from Alabama Crimson Tide

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Tyler Booker knew something was up when Alabama running backs coach Charles Huff followed him on Twitter early Tuesday morning.From there, the IMG Academy offensive lineman checked with his head co...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}