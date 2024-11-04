Advertisement
Updating how Alabama's transfer departures have fared this season
Here’s a look at how the Tide’s transfer departures have done so far this season.
• Tony Tsoukalas
Tide Pod: Alabama bye week updates + Tide hoops prepares for season opener
Jack and Tony discuss the latest updates from Alabama's bye week and looks ahead to Bama basketball's season opener.
• Jack Knowlton
Jarin Stevenson playing with more physicality ahead of second season
Alabama coach Nate Oats is expecting a big jump from the sophomore forward.
• Jack Knowlton
Could Alabama QB commit Keelon Russell become the new No. 1 in Rivals250?
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has a trio of predictions about the top of the 2025 rankings
• Adam Gorney
Rising in-state DE talks new offer from Alabama, recaps weekend visit
Rising in-state EDGE Jamrion Matthews was in Tuscaloosa over the weekend and left with an offer.
• Jack Knowlton
Kane Wommack discusses Alabama’s matchup against LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier
