TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Cold weather and a hectic schedule weren’t enough to keep Kalen DeBoer from making an appearance inside Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday night. The newly-hired Alabama football coach made an appearance during the Crimson Tide’s basketball game against Missouri, drawing thunderous applause from the crowd.

“I already feel like I know where I should be,” DeBoer said pointing to Alabama’s student section. “I know where to find you.”

DeBoer kept things short and sweet. The South Dakota native didn’t stage a southern accent or make any bold statement. Instead, he expressed his excitement while hinting at positive news to come for the Crimson Tide moving forward.

“It’s so awesome to be here,” DeBoer said. “This happened really fast. We’ve got a lot of great news coming out whether it’s recruiting, our staff. I can’t wait to ingrain myself in this community. What a special place, what a special place. The standard is Alabama. The standard is Alabama. I can’t wait to be here. Let’s keep supporting all the athletic teams. Roll Tide.”