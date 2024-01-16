Kalen DeBoer speaks to crowd at Coleman Coliseum: 'The standard is Alabama'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Cold weather and a hectic schedule weren’t enough to keep Kalen DeBoer from making an appearance inside Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday night. The newly-hired Alabama football coach made an appearance during the Crimson Tide’s basketball game against Missouri, drawing thunderous applause from the crowd.
“I already feel like I know where I should be,” DeBoer said pointing to Alabama’s student section. “I know where to find you.”
DeBoer kept things short and sweet. The South Dakota native didn’t stage a southern accent or make any bold statement. Instead, he expressed his excitement while hinting at positive news to come for the Crimson Tide moving forward.
“It’s so awesome to be here,” DeBoer said. “This happened really fast. We’ve got a lot of great news coming out whether it’s recruiting, our staff. I can’t wait to ingrain myself in this community. What a special place, what a special place. The standard is Alabama. The standard is Alabama. I can’t wait to be here. Let’s keep supporting all the athletic teams. Roll Tide.”
DeBoer was named Alabama's 28th head coach last week following Nick Saban's retirement. The former Washington coach joins the Crimson Tide after coaching the Huskies to a 25-3 record the last two years. This past season, DeBoer led Washington to a 14-1 record and a Pac-12 title, beating Texas in the Sugar Bowl before falling to Michigan in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. He earned the Coach of the Year honors from the Associated Press, AFCA, Eddie Robinson, George Munger, Walter Camp and Home Depot.