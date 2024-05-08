BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama is currently light on centers, but Kalen DeBoer believes his team’s snapping duties will be in good hands this fall.

The Crimson Tide has experienced plenty of transition at the center position this offseason. Last year’s starter, Seth McLaughlin, transferred to Ohio State in January. From there, DeBoer brought over Washington transfer Parker Brailsford, who started at center on the Huskies’ Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line last season.

Brailsford then sat out the majority of spring camp due to non-football-related reasons, resulting in redshirt junior James Brockermeyer taking the majority of first-team reps during camp. Last week, Brockermeyer threw another wrench in Alabama’s plans, entering the transfer portal before ultimately transferring to TCU.

During an appearance at the Regions Tradition at Greystone Golf and Country Club on Wednesday, DeBoer was asked about Brockermeyer’s decision to transfer as well as where his team stands at the center position.

“We’ll have nothing but respect for him and the efforts he’s put into our program, just like every other player who’s poured everything they have into it,” DeBoer. “I think we’ll have some guys within our team that will bridge that gap that is left, and I think we’ll be just fine.”

Throughout Alabama’s spring camp, DeBoer reiterated that Brailsford has “never done anything wrong” and is in good standing with the team. When asked Wednesday DeBoer said Brailsford would “absolutely” be back with the team when summer workouts begin in June.

During his redshirt freshman season last year, Brailsford started all 15 games for Washington, earning second-team All-Pac 12 honors. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-2, 275-pound lineman recorded an 82.6 pass-blocking grade and an 80.8 run-blocking mark. With Brailsford out this spring, true freshman Joseph Ionata worked as Alabama’s second-team center behind Brockermeyer.

Alabama is also in the market to add another interior lineman through the portal, as the Tide has been linked to Michigan State transfer Geno VanDeMark. The 6-foot-5, 325-pound junior played in eight games, including six starts at the right guard position. VanDeMark also started two games at right guard in 2022 but started that year working at center.

Alabama has made three transfer additions this spring, bringing back five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor from Iowa while adding Lou Groza Award-winning kicker Graham Nicholson from Miami-Ohio and safety Kameron Howard from Charlotte. The Crimson Tide is also expected to receive a commitment from Wake Forest cornerback DaShawn Jones.

“I think it’s been really good,” DeBoer said. “I feel like we will improve our roster when it’s all said and done. There wasn’t a lot of spots left for us to bring players in, so we’ve had to be real choosy. As guys have entered, we’ve continued to tweak and adjust our plan. But I think we’re right where we want to be in getting close to kind of finalizing these last couple spots on the team.”