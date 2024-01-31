MOBILE, Ala. — Kalen DoBoer spent Wednesday giving some of his former Washington players a sendoff during Senior Bowl preparations. The first-year head coach said he plans to spend next week installing his system with his new team at Alabama.

DeBoer and his newly-assembled coaching staff have spent the majority of their time on the recruiting trail since he took the head coaching job on Jan. 12. While the new staff will begin to install DeBoer’s playbook next week, the head coach already has a few helpers with him on campus.

Along with hiring several members of his Washinton staff, DeBoer also brought three former players with him to Alabama in wide receiver Germie Bernard, center Parker Brailsford and quarterback Austin Mack. According to DeBoer, that trio should help players get a jump start on implementing the new system.

“From a staff standpoint, we’re really looking forward to next week, to being around our guys, spending a lot of time with the team back on campus,” DeBoer said. “Those that have come with us from Washington, there’s certainly an understanding of even the system, what certain concepts are called and how we teach them. So hopefully back on campus they’re picking up on those things. Jalen with Austin as well as having center like Parker there who knows all the calls. We can hit the ground running here when it comes to installing the offense and defensive systems.”

Alabama has yet to announce when its spring practice will start. Earlier this week, the university released that its annual A-Day scrimmage will be on March 13.

This story will be updated.