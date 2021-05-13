 Kaine Williams Alabama Crimson Tide News
Kaine Williams more than excited to get to Tuscaloosa

Four-star prospect Kaine Williams is just days away from joining his new teammates in Tuscaloosa, Alabama as Williams is a summer enrollee from the Class of 2021. In this interview, Williams talks with BamaInsider recruiting editor Andrew Bone about his excitement to join the reigning college football champs.

A healthy Trey Sanders adds tons of value to the Alabama Crimson Tide RB room

Alabama running back Trey Sanders dealt with a foot injury during his first season at Alabama, then he suffered a season-ending injury in 2020 after being involved in a car accident. It's with high probability that Sanders is 100% recovered entering the 2021 season and that could mean great things for Alabama's running back room.

