Four-star prospect Kaine Williams is just days away from joining his new teammates in Tuscaloosa, Alabama as Williams is a summer enrollee from the Class of 2021. In this interview, Williams talks with BamaInsider recruiting editor Andrew Bone about his excitement to join the reigning college football champs.

Alabama running back Trey Sanders dealt with a foot injury during his first season at Alabama, then he suffered a season-ending injury in 2020 after being involved in a car accident. It's with high probability that Sanders is 100% recovered entering the 2021 season and that could mean great things for Alabama's running back room.