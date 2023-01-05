SAN ANTONIO – If Kadyn Proctor was not the top offensive tackle in the country and if he was not from Iowa, maybe the Hawkeyes would have won out in his recruitment. So many top prospects choose to play college ball closer to home. But for Proctor, getting away to get challenged is what appealed to him most. So after taking a late visit to Alabama, the Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk five-star flipped his commitment from the Hawkeyes to the Crimson Tide.

“It was definitely a tough decision, especially two weeks, one week before you’re going to be signing,” Proctor said at All-American Bowl practice. “But I just felt like it was what I needed to do, step out of my comfort zone and just go compete with the best out there. That’s what made me flip and go down there and have fun and maybe be out in three years. “If I go [to Iowa] and everybody thinks highly of me already and it’s like I’m viewed as a really good, top player already. I don’t like that.” Oregon got Proctor on campus in December and Colorado tried to make a run at him but the biggest draw was to Alabama. The Crimson Tide have produced elite offensive tackles before and there are more in the pipeline now. Proctor felt going to Tuscaloosa would be the maximum challenge, instead of resting on his laurels and being the known top dog by staying in Iowa. “I need to get messed up before I can be the best player,” Proctor said. “I go to Alabama, there’s a good chance I start but if I don’t start it makes sense because it’s Alabama, they have guys who do this for real.”

