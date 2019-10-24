Chief Borders , 2021 outside linebacker from McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia, was one of the spectators on the sidelines and in the stands this past weekend for the Tide's home win against the Volunteers. Borders made it a family affair as even his grandmother spent time with Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

"It was a beautiful visit," Borders said. "I loved the atmosphere. It was remarkable. My whole family was there even my grandma from Chicago. We all enjoyed the game.

"The special part of the day was when I got to talk to Coach Saban. We had a whole conversation laughing and everything, but then my grandma talked to him too. We had a phenomenal time.

"My grandma came in for my game against Marietta. She said she definitely enjoyed herself (at Bama). She had a great time."

Borders has a few other teammates committed to the University of Alabama in the 2020 class, Javon Baker and Jamil Burroughs. He enjoyed the experience on Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

"It was very exciting," he said. "It was a competitive game all the way through. The team fought to the end of every whistle every play."

The talented junior has more than 40 scholarship offers including Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio State, South Carolina and Tennessee. Alabama hasn't offered yet, but he still has a lot of interest in the SEC powerhouse.

"The tradition that they bring to the table," Borders said when asked about his interest in Alabama. "They are always bringing that winning energy every time I go there."