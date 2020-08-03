Alabama basketball will have its best shooter back for the coming season. After months of testing the NBA draft waters, John Petty Jr. announced Monday that he will withdraw his name from the draft and return to the Crimson Tide for his senior season.

Petty led the SEC and ranked No. 9 in the nation in 3-point shooting last season, averaging 44 percent on shots from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-5, 184-pound wing player averaged 14.5 points and led Alabama with 6.6 rebounds per game.

Petty was one of three Alabama starters to test the draft waters this offseason as Kira Lewis Jr. elected to remain in the draft while Herbert Jones withdrew his name and will return to the team. Petty's decision brings Alabama to the NCAA limit of 13 scholarship players and should be the finishing touch to what has been a busy offseason for the Tide.

Alabama's 2020-21 roster will feature six newcomers as it brought in four freshmen in Josh Primo, Alex Tchikou, Keon Ambrose-Hylton, and Darius Miles as well as three-star JUCO transfer Keon Ellis and Yale graduate transfer Jordan Bruner.

Alabama also saw four players transfer from the program, including Javian Davis (Mississippi State) Raymond Hawkins (Long Beach State), Jaylen Forbes (Tulane) and Galin Smith (Maryland).