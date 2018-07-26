



TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jim Carabin, vice president & general manager of Crimson Tide Sports Marketing, announced an expanded role for Chris Stewart as the broadcast host and the hiring of John Parker Wilson as the new color analyst and Rashad Johnson as the new sideline reporter for The University of Alabama football games.

“We are excited to add John Parker Wilson and Rashad Johnson to our broadcast team, which allows us to promote Chris Stewart to broadcast host,” Carabin said. “The addition of Wilson and Johnson will bring a lot of energy to the broadcast, while their knowledge of the game, and Alabama football in particular, will provide great insight for our listeners.”

Stewart, who has been part of the Crimson Tide’s broadcasts since 1999, will anchor the radio broadcast as his portfolio expands to hosting the Pregame Tailgate Show, the Halftime Show, providing in-game updates and hosting The Nick Saban Show.

Wilson, who was a three-year starter at quarterback for the Crimson Tide from 2006-08, will handle the color analyst duties. He spent five years in the NFL with the Falcons, Jaguars and Steelers. The native of Hoover, Ala., guided the Buccaneers to back-to-back state championships in 2002 and 2003 before joining Alabama. Wilson finished his Tide career as the school’s all-time leader in completions (665), passing yards (7,924), attempts (1,175), passing touchdowns (47) and total yards (8,099). Wilson and his wife Tyler have one son, Parks.

Johnson, who will take over for Stewart as the Crimson Tide’s sideline reporter, joins the Alabama broadcast team after an eight-year stint in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals and the Tennessee Titans. He originally came to Tuscaloosa as a walk-on running back who made the move to the defensive side of the football, earned a scholarship and capped his senior season by earning first-team All-America honors. Johnson and his wife Chelsea have one daughter, Hunter Averie.

“We are thrilled to welcome back two of Alabama’s greatest to our football radio broadcasts in John Parker Wilson and Rashad Johnson,” Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne said. “They are both extremely knowledgeable when it comes to the sport and have great passion for the Crimson Tide. John Parker and Rashad are tremendous additions to our CTSN crew, and we look forward to hearing them, Eli Gold and Chris Stewart, on Saturdays.”

The broadcast team of Gold, Stewart, Wilson and Johnson will make their debut when Alabama opens the 2018 season against Louisville in Orlando at the Camping World Kickoff Game.

This information was acquired from a recent University of Alabama release.