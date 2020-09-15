Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle has never been less of a secret than he is right now. Yet, the Crimson Tide's top return man doesn't expect much different treatment from opponents in 2020. "Well, you gotta expect alternative kicks and different kinds of kicks," Waddle said. "But I do expect teams to kick it to me, just based on field position and not trying to give up too much field position. So you kind of have to kick it (to me)."

If the rest of the SEC really does plan on kicking it to Waddle like normal, then maybe those teams should reconsider. On punt return, Waddle averages 19.5 yards on 36 career attempts. If he stays on track, that will shatter Javier Arenas' school record of 14.1 yards per return plus, Waddle has already returned three of his 42 career punt/kick returns for touchdowns. Waddle's habit of turning a little into a huge gain carries over into his role as a receiver. In his two-year career, Waddle averages 18.1 yards per catch. Only six Alabama players have ever topped that mark and caught at least 50 passes.

Despite the eye-popping numbers, Waddle has been something of an afterthought in the Crimson Tide's offense since he stepped foot in Tuscaloosa. In 2019, his targets actually decreased from 60 to 40, causing his target share to dip four percentage points as well. "'Where do you get Jaylen into the game?'" Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian said at the beginning of fall camp while reflecting on last season. "And then when he gets in the game, maybe he's playing 10-15 plays, 'How many times can you get him the ball?'" That shouldn't be a problem for Waddle this year. Over the weekend, he watched former Alabama receivers Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy make their NFL debuts. Those two saw 163 combined targets last season. "You know, I had to tune in to watch my boys play," Waddle said. "I was happy with their performance." Part of him also has to be excited to play without those two guys ahead of him in the lineup. Waddle's time has finally arrived, and he spent the last few months preparing to make the most of it. "I tried to work on this offseason, especially blocking, getting my hands in the right place," Waddle said. "Top of the routes, creating a lot more separation between me and the defender."