TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jalen Milroe never put his name in the transfer portal during Alabama’s extended window following Nick Saban’s retirement in January. But that doesn’t mean there weren’t teams reaching out to the starting quarterback in an attempt to coax him into leaving the Crimson Tide.

Friday, Milroe reflected back to that period, stating while he received several offers from teams discretely, he was never close to leaving Alabama.

In total, 10 Alabama players entered the transfer portal following Saban’s decision to retire. Initially, a bit of panic began to spread around the program as the Crimson Tide’s roster was picked apart one by one. Those were tense times for Milroe, too. However, instead of rushing into a decision, he turned to a popular Saban mantra.

“The biggest thing about it was not to lean on emotion through the process,” Milroe said. “Just trust the process. And that’s the biggest thing I try to do along the journey. Now that we’re here, I’m just excited because it was all about trusting the process.”

Milroe is the top returning Heisman Trophy vote-getter from last year. During his first season as a starter last year, he completed 65.8% of his passes for 2,834 yards and 23 touchdowns with six interceptions while also adding 531 yards and 12 more scores on the ground.

