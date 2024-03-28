TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama sophomore receiver Jalen Hale will miss the remainder of spring camp after suffering a “significant knee injury,” head coach Kalen DeBoer announced following the Crimson Tide’s first spring scrimmage Thursday.

Hale suffered his injury during Tuesday’s practice. According to sources, an ambulance was called to transport him from Alabama’s indoor practice facility.

"He did have a significant knee injury. He'll be down for the spring, but there's some evaluation that will still take place to kind of figure out what timeline will be as far as the rest of the year."

Earlier Thursday, Hale thanked Alabama fans for their support over social media.