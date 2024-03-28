Jalen Hale to miss remainder of spring camp with 'significant knee injury'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama sophomore receiver Jalen Hale will miss the remainder of spring camp after suffering a “significant knee injury,” head coach Kalen DeBoer announced following the Crimson Tide’s first spring scrimmage Thursday.
Hale suffered his injury during Tuesday’s practice. According to sources, an ambulance was called to transport him from Alabama’s indoor practice facility.
"He did have a significant knee injury. He'll be down for the spring, but there's some evaluation that will still take place to kind of figure out what timeline will be as far as the rest of the year."
Earlier Thursday, Hale thanked Alabama fans for their support over social media.
Hale recorded five receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown during his debut season last year. His biggest game came against Ole Miss when he reeled in two catches for 63 yards, including a contested 33-yard catch in the end zone.
While Alabama has plenty of depth in is receiving corps, Hale (6-foot-1, 189 pounds) was one of the bigger players in the unit. The Longview, Texas native has been working at the X receiver position alongside redshirt freshman Jarin Hamilton and freshman Caleb Odom this spring. Hale came to Alabama as the No. 42 overall player and No. 6 receiver in last year's class.
Thursday's scrimmage served as the eighth of 15 spring practices for Alabama. The Crimson Tide will hold its second scrimmage on April 6 before wrapping up camp with its annual A-Day scrimmage on April 13.