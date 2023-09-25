Alabama has several headline names across the board. However, sometimes the unsung heroes can make a big impact as well.

Along with having a loaded receiving corps with Jermaine Burton, Isaiah Bond and Ja’Corey Brooks, the Crimson Tide has many other receivers that tend to go under the radar.

One primary example of this is Jalen Hale.

During Saturday's 24-10 win over Ole Miss, the freshman receiver led the team with 63 receiving yards on two receptions, including a 33-yard touchdown grab for the first score of his career.

Monday, Nick Saban commented about Hale’s performance during the conference opener at home.

“He did a good job, made some big plays,” Saban said. “I think the big thing with Jalen being a young player is you got to know what to do on every play so you can go play fast and do your job. We need to work hard with him to try to get him to where he needs to be and make sure he’s out there playing with confidence.”

Hale came to Alabama as the No. 42 overall player and No. 6 wide receiver in this year's class. The Longview, Texas native has appeared in three of the Crimson Tide's four games, recording three receptions for 68 yards. Along with playing receiver, he has also seen time on kickoff coverage.

“Jalen Hale has had a great offseason since he’s been here,” quarterback Jalen Milroe said. “The biggest thing from Jalen Hale has been how hungry he’s been, and then just trying to get better. He’s a great component to our offense and I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do for our offense.”

With his head coach and the starting quarterback on board, Hale may be playing a bigger role in the coming weeks.

This weekend No. 12 Alabama will take on a Mississippi State unit that ranks No. 122 out of 133 teams in pass defense, allowing 280 yards per game through the air. The Crimson Tide will travel to Starkville, Miss., for an 8 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday inside Davis Wade Stadium.