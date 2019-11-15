Entering Saturday’s game against Mississippi State, the Tide is a 17.5 favorite and has won its last eleven meetings against Mississippi State dating back to 2007. Mississippi State is 4-5 on the season and 2-4 in SEC play having lost their last four out of five games. The Crimson Tide is 8-1 and coming off their first loss of the 2019 season losing to LSU 46-41.

While the official college football playoff rankings do not come out until Sunday, December 8, the Alabama Crimson Tide is theoretically already in the playoffs. Here is why. Starting today, a loss would prevent the Crimson Tide from reaching the national championship for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

During Saban’s Thursday night call-in show, Saban spoke about the importance of focusing on the task at hand and dealing with only Mississippi State rather than focusing on where the college football committee had the Tide ranked on Tuesday evening.

“I don’t really want to talk to our players and I don’t want them to be talking about our hearing about like what everyone else is talking about,” said Saban.



“My daughter and everyone else, it’s all I hear about. Are we going to get into the playoffs? Why did Georgia move ahead of us, I don’t really care about that. Because the only thing we have to do is focus on what we have to do to finish the season. Regardless of what everyone thinks out there, its a successful season to me and there is only one team in the last twelve years, that lost one than one regular-season game and that was the 2010 team. So in the last twelve years, there has been only one team that lost more than one regular-season game in the whole time we’ve been here. You are apart of a dynasty if can you can finish the season the right way and only lose one game in the whole regular season. That is what we can control, that is what we can do, then the chips fall where they may. But when we lost the game, we don’t control our destiny anymore, so why worry about? Let’s worry about it what we need to do to be the best we can be.”

How can Alabama still make the playoffs?

While Saban does not want to talk about the playoffs or what could be, here is what needs to happen for the Crimson Tide to make the playoffs moving forward. Alabama needs No. 1 LSU to win out. The Tigers are 9-0 on the season and have the following games remaining: Ole Miss, Arkansas, Texas A&M, and there is a very high probability they are playing the SEC Championship against Georgia. If LSU finishes the season 13-0 and Alabama finishes the season 11-1 with the Tide’s only loss coming against an unbeaten LSU, that bodes well for the Tide.

Alabama also has to hope Georgia loses to either Auburn on Saturday or loses against LSU in the SEC Championship game.

Here is Saturday’s schedule for the teams that are ranked within the top 10 of the latest college football playoff rankings

No. 1 LSU @ Ole Miss | TV is ESPN | Time is 6:00 p.m.

No. 2 Ohio State @ Rutgers | TV is BTN | Time is 2:30 p.m.

No. 3 Clemson vs. Wake Forest | TV is ABC | Time is 2:30 p.m.

No. 4 Georgia vs. Auburn | TV is CBS | Time is 2:30 p.m.

No. 5 Alabama vs. Miss. State | TV is ESPN | Time is 11:00 a.m.

No. 6 Oregon vs. Arizona | TV is ESPN | Time is 9:30 p.m.

No. 7 Minnesota @ Iowa | TV is FOX | Time is 3:00 p.m.

No. 8 Oklahoma @ Baylor | TV is ABC | Time is 6:30 p.m.

No. 9 Penn State vs. Indiana | TV is ABC | Time is 11:00 a.m.

No. 10 Utah vs. UCLA | TBA is FOX | Time is 7:00 p.m.