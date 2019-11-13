TUSCALOOSA, Ala., — Tua Tagovailoa stood to the side of quarterback drills during the media viewing period of Alabama’s practice Tuesday. The starter was fully dressed out save for cleats but did not participate in any action as he continues to nurse his injured right ankle. Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided the latest on the left-hander’s status Wednesday during an appearance on the SEC teleconference. “He's got soreness in his ankle from playing in the game. ... Just like last week, he'll probably be a game-time decision as to whether he can or can't play,” Saban said. “I don't even know for sure if he'll be able to practice fully today. We expect him to be able to do some things. We’ll just have to wait and see, it’s kind of day-to-day.”

Tagovailoa was able to return from a high-ankle sprain less than three weeks from surgery as he led a late comeback bid in Alabama’s 46-41 loss to LSU over the weekend. After committing two costly turnovers in the first half, the Heisman contender finished the night 21 of 40 for 418 yards and four touchdowns. Following the game, he walked off the field noticeably favoring his injured ankle. During his Monday news conference, Saban said Tagovailoa's soreness was "as to be expected.” The head coach also stated that the team’s doctors did medical research and concluded that Tagovailoa did not reinjure his ankle in any way by playing "We’ll just have to manage it day to day and he should respond each and every week," Saban said Monday. "The situation that he’s in is very much expected, and he doesn’t have any further issues.

No. 5 Alabama will return to practice later Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. CT. Nick Saban will hold a news conference following the workout. Alabama, (8-1, 5-1) will travel to Starkville, Miss., on Saturday for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff against Mississippi State (4-5, 2-4). The game will be televised on ESPN.

