A police investigator testified Tuesday that Alabama basketball forward Brandon Miller was present at the scene of a fatal shooting that led to the arrest of former Crimson Tide player Darius Miles and his friend Michael Davis last month.

According to Branden Culpepper of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, Miles gave Davis the gun allegedly used to shoot and kill a 23-year-old mother, Jamea Jonea Harris, on the Tuscaloosa strip in the back of Miller's car.

According to a report from AL.com, police stated that Miles texted Miller to bring his gun to where they were. The report also states that after Miller arrived at the scene, Miles told Davis, “The heat is in the hat,” signifying there was a gun present.

In addition, AL.com reported Miller's car was struck twice in the windshield in the shooting that took place on the Tuscaloosa Strip. Fellow Alabama basketball player Jaden Bradley was also present at the scene.

Miles and Davis are charged with capital murder and have been jailed without bond since Jan. 15.

Investigators believe that Miles and Davis lied about Davis' involvement in the shooting, but noted Miller's account of the events exactly matched what they garnered through video evidence and other witness testimony.

During his Tuesday press conference, Alabama head coach Nate Oats said the freshman "isn't in any trouble" and that the team knew of the situation and has been fully cooperating with law enforcement

"The whole situation is sad," Oats said. "The team held a post-practice prayer for the situation today again knowing that we had this trial today. You think of Jamea and her family, and her son Kaine that was left behind. It's sad. We knew about that but you know you can't control everything anyone does outside of practice.

"Nobody knew that was going to happen. College kids are out. Brandon hasn't been in any trouble and isn't in any type of trouble in this case. He was in the wrong spot at the wrong time."

Miller has been the driving force in Alabama’s historic run this season. Through 27 games he leads the team in points (18.7 per game) and 3-point percentage (42.9). He’s also tied for the team lead with 8.0 rebounds per game. The five-star forward is the only player in Division I to score 505 points, record 215 rebounds and make 80 three-pointers this season.

Miller’s production has seen him projected as a top-five pick in this year’s NBA draft. Tuesday, Oats said he would address the situation with NBA teams moving forward.

"I’m sure NBA scouts will ask about it," Oats said. "They do their homework. But I think the article that came out stated Brandon’s been interviewed. They’re comfortable with everything that happened there."