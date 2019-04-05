TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama was back outdoors Friday for its 11th spring practice. Players were dressed in shorts and shells and worked under mostly cloudy, 71-degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— Alabama began its Clinic of Champions on Friday as several hundred high school and college coaches were in attendance for practice. This year's clinic features head coaches Freddie Kitchens of the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions' Matt Patricia. Also scheduled to speak are Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, New England Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge and Dr. Kevin Elko.

— The inside linebackers worked on coverage drills. Dylan Moses led the unit followed by Markail Benton, Shane Lee, Jaylen Moody and Ale Kaho.

— Anfernee Jennings led the outside linebackers, followed by Eyabi Anoma, Christopher Allen, Kevin Harris II and Jarez Parks. Terrell Lewis is still off to the side in a black jersey.

