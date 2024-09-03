Alabama’s season-opening win over Western Kentucky wasn’t as perfect as the 63-0 scoreline indicates. However, it’s hard to argue with the Crimson Tide’s efficiency on the day.

Alabama’s big-play offense piled up 600 yards while scoring six times from 20 or more yards out. Meanwhile, the Tide’s resilient defense kept the Hilltoppers off the scoreboard while holding them to 145 yards and just 10 first downs.

“Never going to be perfect and a lot of things we can work on, but I appreciate just where we're at right now,” Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said during his Monday press conference. “It just kind of tells us where we're at and what we need to be taking to the practice field here this week.”

Before we turn the page to No. 4 Alabama’s Week 2 game against South Florida this week, here’s a look at the Tide’s season-opening performance through the lens of Pro Football Focus.