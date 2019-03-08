TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama opened its spring camp Friday as players participated in their first of a total of 15 practices. Players wore shirts and shorts and worked outside under cloudy, 72-degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

Just In: Latest on Ale Kaho

— Two of the three Alabama players suspended from the College Football Playoff weren’t present at practice. Backup tight end Kedrick James and backup offensive lineman Elliot Baker were both missing after violating team rules in December. Starting left guard Deonte Brown was also suspended but was seen working with the offensive linemen.

— Inside linebacker Ale Kaho was another notable absence. The sophomore is expected to compete for the starting role alongside Dylan Moses. Ben Davis was also missing from the unit after undergoing offseason surgery.

— Moses led the inside linebackers and was followed by Joshua McMillon, Shane Lee, Jaylen Moody, Trae Drake (walk-on), Joe Donald (walk-on) and Markail Benton.

— Shane Lee is the latest freakish freshman to arrive at Alabama. He has a really thick build and tree trunks for legs.

Continue reading