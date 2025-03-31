Alabama forward Naas Cunningham enters transfer portal

One of Alabama’s Class of 2024 recruits is set to look for a new home next season. Freshman forward Naas Cunningham is entering the transfer portal, according to a report from ESPN.

Cunningham arrived at Alabama last offseason as the No. 50 player and No. 13 small forward in the 2024 class. At one point, Cunningham was listed as the No. 1 player in the 2024 cycle.

Cunningham received a redshirt during his first season and did not make an appearance for the Crimson Tide. He was one of four additions in Alabama's 2024 class along with forwards Derrion Reid, Aiden Sherrell and guard Labaron Philon.

This is the second year Alabama has redshirted a freshman who entered the portal after the season. Forward Kris Parker joined Alabama in the 2023 class and redshirted the 2023-24 campaign before landing at Villanova.

With Cunningham's expected departure, Alabama currently has four roster spots available for next season under the NCAA's new 15-player roster limit rule. The Tide will also lose four fifth-year seniors Mark Sears, Chris Youngblood, Grant Nelson and Clifford Omoruyi — from last season's team.

