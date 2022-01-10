Injury report for the Alabama Crimson Tide going into Championship game

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team has dealt with tough road games this season and like most teams in college football, it has also dealt with key injuries through the gauntlet of the season. Here is a look at which players are out, doubtful, probable, questionable, and or status is unknown heading into the title game.

Out

John Metchie - Knee Jase McClellan - Knee Roydell Williams - Knee Camar Wheaton - Unknown injury Josh Jobe - Foot Notes: The Crimson Tide will be without John Metchie for the national title game. Metchie suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game back in December. Metchie leads the team in receptions for 96 for 1,142-yards and 8 touchdowns. Metchie recorded six receptions for 97-yards and one touchdown against Georgia before being injured. Stepping in for Metchie will be Jacorey Brooks, a true freshman that has hauled in nine receptions for 145-yards including two clutch touchdown catches this season against Cincinnati and against Auburn. The running back room was dealt some major injuries this season losing Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams, and Camar Wheaton early in the season. Alabama has two true scholarship running backs healthy going into the game with Brian Robinson and Trey Sanders. The duo combined for over 260-yards against Cincinnati, 204-yards came from Robinson. On defense, Alabama will be without Josh Jobe who is out after foot surgery late in the season. In for Jobe will be either Jalyn Armour-Davis who is questionable going into this title game dealing with a hip injury or Khyree Jackson, a junior college transfer who has played just 74 snaps this season.

Status Unknown

Chris Allen - Foot Darrin Daclourt - Leg Robbie Ouzts - Foot Notes: Alabama fans remain optimistic that outside linebacker Chris Allen makes a surprise return against the Georgia Bulldogs Monday night. Allen has posted several promising-looking photos on social media, including a picture of his practice gear. Against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, Allen was seen doing footwork drills before the game and Nick Saban said that Allen is making progress, but left it vague in terms of his actual healing process. Allen suffered a lisfranc injury to his foot back in week one and had to have surgery early in the season. Later in the season, an unknown person claiming to be Allen’s brother posted on Twitter that Allen would be back. Allen said that person was not related to him, but the post did go viral. Rewind to last season, when we saw similar things from Landon Dickerson and from Jaylen Waddle, who made gritty returns for a few plays when they were not 100%. Freshman Dallas Turner has filled in for Allen nicely and has played in 14 games this season, even receiving high praise recently from teammate William Anderson Jr. There is not much information on Dalcourt or on Ouzts at this time. Dalcourt played center for Alabama this season but went down with an injury late in the season and Seth McLaughlin stepped in and has fared very well at center, even earning high marks against Georgia. Ouzts suffered a foot injury, but we are unsure of his status at this point in time, Ouzts plays full back for Alabama.

Probable

Emil Ekiyor - Shoulder Chris Owens - Lower body injury Notes: Alabama offensive linemen Emil Ekiyor and Chris Owens should be good to go for tonight’s game against Georgia. Ekiyor and Owens suffered minor injuries against Cincinnati, but Nick Saban has been optimistic about each player’s health going into the title game. If Owens cannot go, look for true freshman JC Latham to step in at tackle.

Questionable

Jaylen Armour-Davis - Questionable/hip Notes: Armour-Davis left the Cotton Bowl with a hip injury. We have not received an update regarding his status heading into the title game. Junior college transfer Khyree Jackson has stepped in for Armour-Davis at the corner position.