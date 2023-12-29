LOS ANGELES — Tyler Buchner wasn’t able to provide the impact for Alabama he originally hoped to after joining the team from Notre Dame in late April. However, the transfer quarterback might still be able to help the Crimson Tide this season.

Thursday, Alabama players revealed that Buchner has been serving on the scout team, helping the Crimson Tide prepare for mobile Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

He’s been doing a pretty good job of it as well.

“Tyler Buchner is fast,” starting edge rusher Dallas Turner said. “Having to chase him around every day in practice, it’s a struggle, but he’s helping us prepare for chasing around J.J. McCarthy.”

McCarthy is on of Michigan’s biggest weapons on offense. Through 13 games this season, the dual-threat quarterback has completed 74.2% of his passes for 2,630 yards with 19 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also added 146 yards and three more scores with his feet.

Buchner (6-foot-1, 215 pounds) isn’t an exact match for McCarthy (6-foot-3, 202 pounds). But when it comes to scout-team quarterback, you’ll be hard-pressed to find one who gives a better look.

“J.J. is a mobile quarterback, and Tyler is definitely a mobile quarterback for us,” starting defensive back Malachi Moore said. “He does a great job of giving us a great look each and every day. I think he’s doing a great job of getting us prepared for the game. … Whenever he scrambles, Coach has got to tell us to break on the ball and stay on our guys.”

After transferring to Alabama earlier this year, Buchner is already on his way out of Tuscaloosa, as he announced earlier this month that he will be transferring back to Notre Dame to play lacrosse. During his lone season with the Crimson Tide, he completed 8 of 19 passes for 61 yards while adding 20 yards and a touchdown on the ground over two appearances. That included a Week 3 start against South Florida when he 5 of 14 passes for 34 yards while failing to lead Alabama on a scoring drive on any of his four possessions. Buchner has not seen action since.

Still, the Notre Dame transfer wasn’t a slouch earlier in his career. After battling a shoulder injury at Notre Dame last season, he returned to lead the Irish to a 45-38 win over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl, recording 334 total yards and five total touchdowns in the game.

“Tyler Buchner gives us great looks,” starting linebacker Deontae Lawson said. “This is not the only week he’s done it. I think it definitely helps us in a way because he’s quick. It’ll definitely help us in the game.”

No. 4 Alabama will face No. 1 Michigan in the Rose Bowl on Monday in Pasadena, California. The winner of that game will play the winner of the Sugar Bowl matchup between No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas in the national championship game on Jan. 8 in Houston.