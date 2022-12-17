TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In the midst of its best start in 16 years, No. 4 Alabama basketball will look to add another ranked win to its resume as it takes on No. 15 Gonzaga on Saturday for the C.M. Newton Classic inside Birmingham’s Legacy Arena. The Crimson Tide knocked off the Bulldogs, 91-82, in Seattle last year. A victory Saturday would give Alabama its fourth win over a ranked opponent this season. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

How to watch

Who: No. 4 Alabama (9-1) vs. No. 15 Gonzaga (8-3) When: Noon CT, Saturday, Dec. 17 Where: Legacy Arena, Birmingham, Ala. Watch: CBS (play-by-play: Spero Dedes; analyst: Jim Spanarkel; rules analyst: Gene Steratore) Listen: Crimson Tide Sports Network (play-by-play: Chris Stewart; analyst: Bryan Passink; engineer Tom Stipe)

Alabama's projected lineup

Mark Sears: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, junior Stats: 14.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.0 apg, 45.0% FG, 43.9% 3-pt Jaden Bradley: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, freshman Stats: 8.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.2 apg, 51.8% FG, 60.0% 3-pt Brandon Miller: 6-foot-9, 200 pounds, freshman Stats: 18.5 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.0 apg, 39.4% FG, 43.7% 3-pt Noah Clowney: 6-foot-10, 210 pounds, freshman Stats: 9.6 ppg, 8.4, rpg, 1.0 apg, 50.0% FG, 26.5% 3-pt Charles Bediako: 7-foot, 225 pounds, freshman Stats: 5.3 ppg, 6.7, rpg, 0.7 apg, 63.9% FG



Gonzaga’s projected lineup

Rasir Bolton: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, senior Stats: 10.7 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 2.9 apg, 41.3% FG, 41.9% 3-pt Nolan Hickman: 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, sophomore Stats: 8.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 4.0 apg, 38.6% FG, 34.8% 3-pt Julian Strawther: 6-foot-7, 205 pounds, junior Stats: 13.2 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 0.8 apg, 42.5% FG, 40.0% 3-pt Anton Watson: 6-foot-8, 225 pounds, senior Stats: 8.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.8 apg, 57.8% FG, 25.0% 3-pt Drew Timme: 6-foot-10, 235 pounds, senior Stats: 20.5 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 3.1 apg, 62.1% FG, 11.1% 3-pt

Taking on Timme

Gonzaga lost two of last year’s starters to the NBA as five-star forward Chet Holgren was selected No. 2 overall in the draft while Andrew Nembhard, the team’s leader in assists, was taken with the 31st pick. However, the Bulldogs will still bring back their biggest star in Drew Timme, the reigning West Coast Conference Player of the Year. Timme scored a team-high 23 points while pulling in 10 rebounds in last year’s loss to Alabama. This year, he’s once again been Gonzaga’s go-to man, leading the team in points per game (20.5), field-goal percentage (62.1) and blocks per game (1.1) while ranking second in rebounds per game (7.9) and assists per game (3.1). “He’s a great player, obviously,” Alabama center Charles Bediako said. "Great footwork. But we’ve got a plan to hopefully get an edge on them to win the game. I can’t talk too much on that, but they’re really, overall, a well-balanced team obviously with a good big in there.” While Timme leads the charge, Oats singled out sharpshooting guards Rasir Bolton, Julian Stawther and Nolan Hickman as players who could cause his team trouble Saturday. Strawther scored 13 points during last year’s game against Alabama while Bolton and Hickman had 9 points apiece “Hickman, Bolton and Strawther can all make 3s at a high clip,” Oats said. “Two of them are over 40 percent and one’s mid-30s. They’ve got shooting to go with [Timme]. I think we’re a little deeper, although without Nimari [Burnett] and Dom [Welch] still not being (available), that’s not as big a strength as maybe what it would have been before Nimari went out. “I don’t wanna say one’s got a better frontcourt, backcourt. Timme’s obviously a national player of the year candidate, so you can probably give them the nod in the frontcourt. But I like our depth and versatility and what we have on both sides of the ball in the frontcourt. We may not have a scorer at Timme’s level in the frontcourt, but we’ve got a good defensive frontcourt that will get tested by Timme.”

Bradley looking to build on first start

Alabama starting guard Nimari Burnett is set to miss the next 6-8 weeks with a broken wrist, but the Crimson Tide’s backcourt is still in good hands. With Burnett out Tuesday night, freshman Jaden Bradley made his first collegiate start, recording 10 points and five assists in Alabama’s 91-88 victory over Memphis. “He’s like a settling influence,” Oats said. “He plays really hard. He’s got a high IQ. He’s a great two-way player. Brings a lot of winning traits to the team. He makes tough plays. He puts his nose in there. He gets tough rebounds. He steps up to the challenge. He can guard four-men. Sometimes we have him guard a four because he’s tough, physical. He can guard point guards. “When he’s in, the ball gets moving a little better. He found Brandon, kind of got Brandon [Miller] going there in the second half against Memphis. Found Darius. He just creates plays for other people. He’s one of those guys that you can kind of move, or you can play him with whoever. If you play him with Mark Sears, he’s gonna get Sears more open shots. If you play him with JQ, he’s gonna get JQ more open shots. You can play JQ off the ball a little bit that way, kind of like we did with Herb and JQ played off the ball.” Bradley admits he was a little bit nervous during his starting debut. The freshman said Burnett spoke to him prior to the game, who told him to play with confidence and stay true to his game. “I was just trying to fill in his spot,” Bradley said of Burnett. “When somebody goes down, you’ve gotta have that next-man-up mentality, and I feel like we did a decent job at that. We’ve still got a lot to do until he gets back.”

Game notes