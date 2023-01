Alabama added another veteran member to the heart of its defense Thursday night as it received a commitment from Georgia transfer Trezmen Marshall. The inside linebacker is entering his fifth season of college football and will offer some much-needed experience to a unit losing two senior starters in Henry To’oTo’o and Jaylen Moody.

Along with the departures of To’oTo’o and Moody, Alabama also saw former five-star talent Demouy Kennedy enter the transfer portal earlier this week. Still, the Crimson Tide should have plenty of talent to work with at the inside linebacker position next season.

Here’s a detailed look at the unit.