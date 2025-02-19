Alabama availability update: Latest on two players ahead of Missouri game

Alabama basketball will have starting center Clifford Omoruyi available for its matchup against No. 15 Missouri on Wednesday. The center was removed from the game day update of the SEC Availability Report released two hours before tipoff.

Omoruyi was previously listed as questionable with an undisclosed injury on Tuesday night's initial availability report. He has started all 25 games for Alabama this season, averaging 7.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Omoruyi arrived this offseason in the transfer portal after spending his first four college seasons at Rutgers.

While the Tide will be with its starting center, it will be without freshman forward Derrion Reid for the second time in two games. Reid was downgraded to out on the game day availability report after being listed as doubtful Tuesday.

“So Derrion had the hamstring deal, and it’s one of those things where you don’t want to bring him back too early,” Tide coach Nate Oats informed reporters Tuesday. “We thought we rested him long enough, but it kind of flared up again after (Auburn). He played limited minutes against Auburn, but he’s been out of practice. We’re checking, he’s getting a second MRI, actually the third one in the last few weeks."

Reid has been dealing with a hamstring injury since the beginning of the year. He missed four games last month before returning to face Mississippi State and Georgia. From there, he re-aggravated the injury causing him to miss two more games before returning over the weekend against Auburn.

Reid played in just five minutes against Auburn, recording four points all coming at the free-throw line. The former McDonald’s All-American is averaging 7.1 points and 3.2 over 18 appearances this season.

SEC policy requires teams to reveal the status of players who may not play for any reason, including, but not limited to, injury, illness, suspension, ineligibility, or personal matter. Any student-athlete who regularly participates in games (even on a limited basis) is subject to mandatory disclosure.

Alabama (20-4, 10-2) and Missouri (19-6, 8-4) are set to tip off at 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday inside Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri. The game will be televised on SEC Network.