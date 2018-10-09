TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The decision wasn’t easy by any means. Hale Hentges traveled across the nation on a strenuous recruiting search that ultimately spanned 18 unofficial visits before finding a new home in Alabama. Coming from a native of Jefferson City, Mo., that choice took a few people by surprise.

Hentges grew up roughly 35 minutes away from Missouri’s campus and cheered on the Tigers as a kid. Had the 6-foot-5 tight end been a few inches taller, his former high school basketball coach, Josh Buffington, believes he could have suited up in black and gold on the hardwood. Instead, Hentges will be donning crimson and white Saturday as he takes on his home-state team for the first time in his career.

“I'd be lying if I didn't say that I was excited for this one,” Hentges said. “Just because it's Missouri and ever since I was a little kid I always grew up watching Missouri. It'll be fun to see how our team stacks up against theirs. And, obviously, there'll be a lot of people back home watching.”

Hentges is also expecting a substantial cheering section inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. Along with family members, Buffington and several other friends and former coaches will be making the 560-mile trip south from Jefferson City to see the former Helias star in person. The lone Missouri native on the roster, Hentges is still hoping to pull off a few last-minute deals to accommodate his hometown supporters.

“I do have a lot of people coming to this one, naturally,” Hentges said. “I’m going to do everything I can to try and exchange some tickets with some teammates so I can get them down here because I have a lot of people coming, obviously.”

