Mind-Blowing Numbers on the Alabama Crimson Tide Football Team
Here are some mind-blowing stats on the Alabama Crimson Tide going into week seven.
The unbelievable
*Alabama had 639-yards of offense against Arkansas
* Alabama has scored 45 or more points in six consecutive games for the first time in school history
* 15 of the Crimson Tide’s scoring drives this season have lasted less than a minute with seven lasting less than 30 seconds.
* Tua Tagovailoa is 18-21 passing over his last two games for 462-yards with 6 touchdowns
* Tua Tagovailoa has directed 44 drives as the Tide’s starting quarterback this season with 31 resulting touchdowns
* Tagovailoa’s passing rating by week
Week 1: 235.4
Week 2: 238.7
Week 3: 224. 3
Week 4: 225.7
Week 5: 316.9
Week 6: 394.3
*Tagovailoa has thrown 18 touchdowns and zero interceptions
*Alabama has scored over 60 points twice this season and is scoring an average of 56.0 points per game
* Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy has a per catch average of 24.3 and has caught 8 touchdowns this season
* Jeudy has also scored 48 points this season
Also Good
* Alabama has 73 points off turnovers this season
* Alabama has 19 total sacks this season and has given up just 4 sacks to the opposition
* Alabama’s red-zone scoring average this season is 82% (27/33)
* 7 different receivers have caught a touchdown pass this season
* Alabama has returned for interceptions for touchdowns this season