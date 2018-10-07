Here are some mind-blowing stats on the Alabama Crimson Tide going into week seven.

The unbelievable

*Alabama had 639-yards of offense against Arkansas

* Alabama has scored 45 or more points in six consecutive games for the first time in school history

* 15 of the Crimson Tide’s scoring drives this season have lasted less than a minute with seven lasting less than 30 seconds.

* Tua Tagovailoa is 18-21 passing over his last two games for 462-yards with 6 touchdowns

* Tua Tagovailoa has directed 44 drives as the Tide’s starting quarterback this season with 31 resulting touchdowns

* Tagovailoa’s passing rating by week

Week 1: 235.4

Week 2: 238.7

Week 3: 224. 3

Week 4: 225.7

Week 5: 316.9

Week 6: 394.3

*Tagovailoa has thrown 18 touchdowns and zero interceptions

*Alabama has scored over 60 points twice this season and is scoring an average of 56.0 points per game

* Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy has a per catch average of 24.3 and has caught 8 touchdowns this season

* Jeudy has also scored 48 points this season

Also Good

* Alabama has 73 points off turnovers this season

* Alabama has 19 total sacks this season and has given up just 4 sacks to the opposition

* Alabama’s red-zone scoring average this season is 82% (27/33)

* 7 different receivers have caught a touchdown pass this season

* Alabama has returned for interceptions for touchdowns this season

