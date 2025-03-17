Recruiting Rumor Mill: Big changes after key visits

Bryce Perry-Wright (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Another weekend of visits and events is in the books with a ton more news coming out as Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney breaks down what he’s hearing in this Recruiting Rumor Mill.

After backing off his Alabama pledge in November, the thinking has been that Texas A&M is far-and-away his new leader and the Aggies are among the three programs mentioned by the Carrollton, Ga., four-star cornerback. But Penn State and Georgia Tech round out the front-runners and Barney recently had a call with Colorado coach Deion Sanders that meant a lot as well.

After moving around over the last few seasons, Brickle is now at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and a recent visit to Florida State made a major impression as he loved how intense and active everything was around the program. Position coach Terrance Knighton was surprised that Brickle hadn’t been offered yet but now the Seminoles are in the game with Texas, Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon and Penn State as the favorites.

A battle between Washington and Oregon could be brewing heavily for the four-star edge rusher from Burien (Wash.) Kennedy. Colman-Brusa loves a whole lot of coaches at Washington and the Huskies are right down the road, plus he loves that it’s a “collective group of great people” but there is also a significant pull to Oregon as well. Ohio State, USC, UCLA, Stanford and Michigan are the others involved.

After Georgia offered the high three-star safety from Marietta (Ga.) Kelly it would be a surprise if he didn’t end up with the Bulldogs even though his recruitment is staying super busy. Combat grew up with Georgia being his favorite team and with such a great defense that’s a major draw to Athens as well. Others are going to be involved but the Bulldogs have a lot of momentum here.

The three-star edge rusher from Georgetown (Texas) Edge View has been committed to Texas Tech since August but the word is Texas is making a major run at flipping him and there is some intrigue there. Ejiawoko is expected to be in Austin soon and that trip is going to be big in the final decision he has to make between sticking with the Red Raiders or flipping to the Longhorns.

Getting to see position coach Al Pogue in action at a recent spring practice was big for Eloms as the three-star cornerback from Fishers, Ind., loves the way Pogue coaches and interacts with his players. Eloms also connected really well with coach Eli Drinkwitz so that is playing a big factor for Missouri as well. Vanderbilt, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Purdue are the others to watch.

Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M and SMU among others will receive official visits from Evers but Oklahoma keeps trending up in his recruitment, especially after being back in Norman recently. The four-star offensive lineman from Flower Mound, Texas, loves how “smooth and well-scripted” everything is at practice and his relationship with position coach Bill Bedenbaugh stands out a lot. LSU and Clemson should be watched, too.

Green already has nearly every offer in the book and it’s still very early in his recruitment but Georgia could definitely be one to watch, along with South Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Ole Miss. Florida, however, is making this one really interesting for the 2027 high four-star edge from Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson, especially after a visit to Gainesville. Green loved getting to know coach Billy Napier and everybody on the staff who showed his family a lot of love.

South Carolina has been rumored to be the front-runner for Guiles but during a recent visit to Clemson the four-star offensive tackle from Hemingway (S.C.) Carvers Bay not only loved the football side of things but something unique with coach Dabo Swinney as well. Guiles connected with the Clemson coach because Swinney was quoting Bible verses off the top of his head and it made an impression on Guiles, who also has the Gamecocks, Georgia, Tennessee and Florida high on the list.

There has always been a feeling that the four-star receiver from Norman (Okla.) North would end up at Oklahoma but Missouri, Washington, Kansas State, Arizona State, Kentucky and Notre Dame are the main programs involved. James was recently at Washington (and he will return for an official visit) and he loved how NFL-focused the program is run and how development is key for everyone there.

A recent visit to Washington definitely moved the Huskies toward the top of Jones’ list especially with how the coaching staff presented itself. What helps Washington the most is its history in producing NFL-level defensive backs. Tennessee, Arizona State, Wake Forest and Arizona are the others to watch as the high three-star cornerback from Mission Viejo, Calif., works through his recruitment.

Oklahoma was an “amazing experience” during a recent visit to Norman and the 2027 four-star receiver from Southlake (Texas) Carroll loved how position coach Emmett Jones seems to care about each player’s development. The Sooners are right up there with TCU and Illinois but many more offers could be coming for one of the more unique prospects. Knowles is 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds as a big outside target.

A recent visit to Clemson made a big impression on the four-star running back as Mallory loves how coach Dabo Swinney runs his program and how much time he invests in everything. But the word is that Miami remains the front-runner for the Boca Raton (Fla.) West Boca Raton standout and it would be a surprise if that changes.

The four-star all-purpose back from Honey Grove, Texas, has been committed to Baylor since July but there are some programs trying to flip him – and Morris will hit the road in June. Stanford will host Morris on that first weekend of June visits, then he will head to Oklahoma and Baylor from June 13-15. The word is that the Sooners are the main program to watch, but June will be big.

After being committed to Oregon since Dec. 1, Mulitalo backed off that pledge and the word now is that BYU, Utah and Washington are the three to watch closest. The Highland (Utah) Lone Peak four-star defensive end absolutely loved a recent visit to Seattle so the Huskies could be surging here but there will also be a significant pull to stay closer to home.

Clemson is “definitely one of the top schools” for Perry-Wright after a recent visit there, as he loved how the defense runs and the “intensity was unbelievable.” Georgia is going to be there until the end with other Southeast programs, but Clemson has definitely left a great impression on the four-star defensive end from Buford, Ga.

There are connections to Florida, Miami is a major contender and a visit to Notre Dame is planned for June, but a recent visit to North Carolina has Pouncey thinking. The Winter Park, Fla., four-star safety loves the combined 200-plus years of NFL experience on coach Bill Belichick’s staff and his message to Pouncey was they’re going to develop him like no other school.

A lot of SEC programs are going to have their hat in the ring for the 2027 four-star defensive end from Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson with Tennessee, Auburn, South Carolina, LSU and Florida State all involved. Clemson is going to be right there as well. Pritchett goes to the same high school as Clemson star DL Peter Woods and he had an outstanding visit there. He loved the PAW Journey program, how the coaches cared about the players and he’s already planning a trip back to campus.

Tulane, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Miami and Georgia Tech are standing out, but LSU has to be considered the front-runner for the three-star cornerback from Tuskegee (Ala.) Booker T. Washington. Purter loved the “family feeling” he got from the coaching staff and the players in Baton Rouge, and said they love his ranginess and aggressive play. The Tigers could be really tough to beat here.

USC, Michigan and Kansas State have been three programs high on Smith’s list and then new offers from Oregon and Ohio State have to be considered. But after a recent visit to Alabama, the word is the Crimson Tide will be in Smith’s top five. The four-star offensive tackle from Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian loved the high level of competition and the message from coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff.

Alabama, Illinois, Ole Miss and Penn State should get official visits from the four-star tight end from Dunlap, Ill., and the word has been that the Crimson Tide have the edge in his recruitment. Sutter recently visited North Carolina and was delivered a big message from coach Bill Belichick that could convince him to take another trip to Chapel Hill. If that momentum happens, then things could get more interesting and UNC could enter that top list.