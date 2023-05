The transfer portal saw more than 1,000 players opt-in to look for a new home and Alabama was no exception. The Crimson Tide saw 15 former players transfer to a new program from the end of the 2022 season and while they were all looking for new opportunities, some players fit in better at some programs than others.

Tide Illustrated looked at all 15 departures and graded their transfer based on fit and whether they'll have a chance to start or see the field this season.