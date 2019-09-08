Click Here to start your free trial | Promo code is: RollTide

Alabama running back Najee Harris rushed for 68-yards of 12 carries against New Mexico State

Quarterback Grades

Observations For a second straight week, Tua Tagovailoa has graded out very well and has been highly efficient under Steve Sarkisian's offense. Tagovailoa is 42 of 55 passing for 563-yards with a 7/0 touchdown to interception ratio, and his rating entering week three is 204.3. Back-up quarterback Mac Jones threw nine passes on the day and was graded out at 59.3, however, he did fire a laser of a pass for a touchdown in week two. On the season, Jones is 9 of 14 passing for 89-yards with 1 touchdown.

Running Back Grades

Observations: Week over week, Alabama's team rushing grade improved over 10 points jumping from a grade of 68.5 against Duke to a 79.6 against New Mexico State. The run game has not looked overpowering through two weeks, but Alabama still managed to rush for over 300-yards in week two and as you can see the running backs all had above-average grades in week two. Najee Harris ran the football 12 times for 68-yards with one touchdown and averaged 5.7-yards per pop, which college program in the nation would not want that sort of production? Brian Robinson had 11 carries for 57-yards, an average of 5.2-yards per carry, and usually anything over 3.5-yards per carry is worth getting excited about, so maybe the running game is moving in the right direction after all.

Receiver Grades

Observations: The Alabama receivers continue to shine and record high grades which is no surprise considering the talent pool. Henry Ruggs III led the group in week two with an overall offensive grade of 83.7, followed by Jerry Jeudy who had an overall offensive grade of 78.9. Ruggs III and Jeudy were targeted a total of 17 times against New Mexico State and the duo accounted for 244-yards of offense and four touchdowns. As Saban said during his press conference, a lot of the twos did not play very well and look at the grades by the underclassmen outside of sophomore Jaylen Waddle. Tight end Jaleel Billingsley, John Metchie, and RS-sophomore Tyrell Shavers need to show some major improvement if they want to continue to get playing time.

