Nick Saban provided an update on freshman defensive lineman Antonio Alfano following Alabama's 62-10 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday. Alfano did not play during Alabama’s season-opener against Duke last week and was not seen on the sidelines Saturday.

"He's going through some discipline things with me," Saban said. "So if he does what he's supposed to do — I'm not going to tell you what, but whether it's academic, which that has something to do with it. And being responsible and accountable to do what he's supposed to do like any other player on the team.

"So we want to get him right. We want to help him. We want to help him do the right things, but he's got to make those choices and decisions, too."