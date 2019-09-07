Alabama Crimson Tide DL Antonio Alfano 'going through some discipline'
Nick Saban provided an update on freshman defensive lineman Antonio Alfano following Alabama's 62-10 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday. Alfano did not play during Alabama’s season-opener against Duke last week and was not seen on the sidelines Saturday.
"He's going through some discipline things with me," Saban said. "So if he does what he's supposed to do — I'm not going to tell you what, but whether it's academic, which that has something to do with it. And being responsible and accountable to do what he's supposed to do like any other player on the team.
"So we want to get him right. We want to help him. We want to help him do the right things, but he's got to make those choices and decisions, too."
Alfano came to Alabama as the No. 1 defensive tackle and No. 5 player overall in this year’s class. He was thought to be one of the Crimson Tide’s most exciting prospects after tallying a whopping 28 tackles for a loss, 10 sacks and six forced fumbles during his senior season of high school. The 6-foot-4, 284-pounder enrolled earlier and had been working as a reserve defensive end for the Crimson Tide. Alfano was not present during any of Alabama’s media viewing periods during practice this week.
Alabama (2-0) will open up SEC play next week as it travels to South Carolina (1-1).
