Alabama Crimson Tide still at No. 2 after blowout win over New Mexico State
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s 62-10 victory over New Mexico State wasn’t enough to vault it into the top spot in both major national polls released Sunday. Despite effortlessly piling up more than 600 yards of offense, the Crimson Tide will need to sit behind Clemson another week as the Tigers remained at No. 1 following a 24-10 win over Texas A&M.
The top five in the Coaches poll included Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and LSU. The Associated Press had the same teams in its top five with LSU ahead of Oklahoma.
Four other SEC teams joined Alabama Georgia and LSU in the Coaches Poll, including No. 8 Florida, No. 9 Auburn, No. 15 Texas A&M and No. 23 Mississippi State. Six SEC schools were included in the AP Top 25 as Alabama Georgia and LSU were joined by No. 8 Auburn, No. 9 Florida and No. 16 Texas A&M
Alabama will open SEC play Saturday as it travels to South Carolina at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS. The Gamecocks are coming off a 72-10 victory over Charleston Southern.
|Rank
|Coaches Poll
|AP Top 25
|
1
|
Clemson (60 first-place votes) 2-0
|
Clemson 2-0
|
2
|
Alabama (3) 2-0
|
Alabama 2-0
|
3
|
Georgia 2-0
|
Georgia 2-0
|
4
|
Oklahoma 2-0
|
LSU 2-0
|
5
|
LSU 2-0
|
Oklahoma 2-0
|
6
|
Ohio State 2-0
|
Ohio State 2-0
|
7
|
Notre Dame 1-0
|
Notre Dame 1-0
|
8
|
Florida 2-0
|
Auburn 2-0
|
9
|
Auburn 2-0
|
Florida 2-0
|
10
|
Michigan 2-0
|
Michigan 2-0
|
11
|
Penn State 2-0
|
Utah 2-0
|
12
|
Utah 2-0
|
Texas 2-0
|
13
|
Texas 1-1
|
Penn State 2-0
|
14
|
Wisconsin 2-0
|
Wisconsin 2-0
|
15
|
Texas A&M 1-1
|
Oregon 1-1
|
16
|
Central Florida 2-0
|
Texas A&M 1-1
|
17
|
Oregon 1-1
|
Central Florida 2-0
|
18
|
Iowa 2-0
|
Michigan State 2-0
|
19
|
Michigan State 2-0
|
Iowa 2-0
|
20
|
Washington State 2-0
|
Washington State 2-0
|
21
|
Washington 1-1
|
Maryland 2-0
|
22
|
Boise State 2-0
|
Boise State 2-0
|
23
|
Mississippi State 2-0
|
Washington 1-1
|
24
|
Southern California 2-0
|
Southern California 2-0
|
25
|
Maryland 2-0
|
Virginia 2-0
