In case you missed it, Rivals.com has teamed with Pro-Football Focus. This partnership will allow our staff to bring you incredibly detailed stats on your Alabama Crimson Tide. Today, we take a look at how the freshmen have graded out over two games.

Game 2 vs. Arkansas State: 61 snaps | 72.9

Surtain received a ton of playing time against Arkansas State playing 61 snaps and faced plays in coverage 40-times. His overall coverage grade was 72.4 during game and he while he was targeted five times, he only allowed one reception for 11-yards and also had two pass breakups during the game.

Season Stats: 93 snaps | Targeted 9 times allowing 3 receptions for 34-yards, 2 pass breakups

Game 1 vs. Louisville: 32 snaps | Grade of 62.5

Surtain saw the most snaps out of any freshmen on Alabama’s team Saturday against Louisville. His tackle grade was 76.5 and faced 23 plays where he had to be in coverage. He was targeted four times and allowed two receptions for 23-yards.