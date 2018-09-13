BamaInsider.com team writer Tony Tsoukalas asked five key questions about the Ole Miss Rebels heading into Saturday's SEC opener, and RebelGrove.com's Neal McCready answered them.

Is this a revenge game for Ole Miss considering last year’s score?

No, it’s really not. Look, given the state of the program and all of the things that have gone down with the NCAA investigation over the past six years, if there’s revenge to be had, it’s against Mississippi State for its role in the circus that has enveloped the Ole Miss program.

Alabama destroyed Ole Miss, 66-3, a year ago, but that game occurred during a timeframe that included a Committee on Infractions hearing in Covington, Ohio, and in the wake of Hugh Freeze’s firing for using a university phone to solicit erotic massage.

Continue reading