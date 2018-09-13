Deep Dive on Alabama Crimson Tide Football Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
Today, Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com takes a deep dive on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. In the following piece, Henderson will provide detailed numbers of Tagovailoa’s stats including, dropbacks, overall offensive grade, comparison to Jalen Hurts, passing direction chart, and highlight Nick Saban’s recent comments on the sophomore phenom who is now a 3/1 favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.
Inside The Numbers on Tua Tagovailoa
Drop Backs: 40
Attempts: 35
Completions: 25
Completion %: 71.4
Yards: 452
Yards Per Attempt: 12.9
Touchdowns: 6
Sacked: 2
Overall Offensive Grade: 90.9
Passing Grade: 88.2
Rushing Grade: 76.3
Now named as the starting quarterback at Alabama by Nick Saban, Tagovailoa has taken 40 drop backs and has a very high completion percentage of 71.4%. He also has accounted for 18 first downs off 25 completions and has scrambled out of the pocket just three times.
