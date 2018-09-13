Drop Backs: 40



Attempts: 35

Completions: 25

Completion %: 71.4

Yards: 452

Yards Per Attempt: 12.9

Touchdowns: 6

Sacked: 2

Overall Offensive Grade: 90.9

Passing Grade: 88.2

Rushing Grade: 76.3

Now named as the starting quarterback at Alabama by Nick Saban, Tagovailoa has taken 40 drop backs and has a very high completion percentage of 71.4%. He also has accounted for 18 first downs off 25 completions and has scrambled out of the pocket just three times.

