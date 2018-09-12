TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Get used to seeing a No. 2 Alabama jersey on the field more moving forward — at least on the defensive side of the ball. Freshman defensive back Patrick Surtain II spent time with Alabama’s first-team secondary the past two practices and could play a key role in the Crimson Tide’s ability to slow down an Ole Miss offense which ranks No. 2 in the nation through the air.

During practice, Surtain lined up opposite of Saivion Smith at cornerback as Trevon Diggs moved inside to the Star position. When Alabama worked out of the dime formation, McKinney dropped down to the Money position and was replaced by Shyheim Carter at safety.

“I think what we’re trying to do is get guys experienced for the future,” Saban said. “Whether we have matchup issues in the future that we’d like to be able to use different players against or if we have somebody missing and we need to adjust in the back end.”

