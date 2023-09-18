It hasn’t been pretty for Alabama’s big uglies this season. For a second straight week, the Crimson Tide surrendered five sacks, causing its offense to stall during a 17-3 victory at South Florida.

The breakdowns in pass protection were a little more explainable during the Week 2 loss to Texas as Alabama’s line gave up five sacks to an established Longhorns defensive front. However, the past Saturday saw the Crimson Tide suffer the same fate againt a USF defense that mustered up just four combined sacks in its previous two games against Western Kentucky and Florida A&M.

So what went wrong during Alabama’s allowed sacks over the weekend?

“Some of them were mental errors,” head coach Nick Saban said after the game. “We knew they were gonna pressure a lot. They’ve got a really good pressure package. We messed up the protections several times. We got beat a couple times. So we need to get that fixed because that’s been an area that has been a consistent problem for us all year – last week with the sacks, this week with the sacks. And those are drive-killers, and we’ve gotta eliminate that.”

No kidding.

Alabama’s five allowed sacks resulted in a loss of 32 yards. Two of them occurred on third down — one resulting in a field goal, the other in a punt. Only once did Alabama end up picking up a first down on a drive following a sack. That was followed up by another sack later in the possession which ultimately led to a punt.

Here's a breakdown of each of Alabama’s five allowed sacks against USF.