TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jalen Milroe didn’t have to check in with his favorite target heading into last week’s game against Texas A&M. After taking part in just seven snaps against Mississippi State due to a lingering foot injury, Jermaine Burton was itching to get back onto the field.

“I just saw something in his eyes starting the week off, he was hungry and ready to go,” Milroe said Monday. “You didn't have to ask them if he was locked in, you can just tell how he practiced, how well he practiced and how committed he was to the game plan.”

Alabama’s game plan against the Aggies centered around creating as many big-play opportunities for Burton as possible. The senior receiver did the rest, reeling in nine receptions for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

Following the game, Burton said Alabama’s focus was to open up the field with a deep passing attack. The speedy receiver did just that, coming down with a pair of deep bombs from 45 yards and 46 yards out respectively.

"I tell [Milroe], just throw it," Burton said after the game. "Like, screw a landmark that you are trying to throw to. I'm just like 'Bro, just put it down there next to me and let me adjust."

Six of Burton’s receptions went for more than 15 yards, including both of his touchdowns. Despite hardly playing in the Week 5 win at Mississippi State, he leads the team with 386 yards and four touchdowns through the air while ranking second with 19 receptions.

“Jermaine has got great ability,” Saban said Monday. “We want to keep him focused on doing the things he needs to do to be consistent in his performance. Fundamentally, just keep working on things like he runs good routes, he’s got great ability, he's got really good hands, ball security—things like that. Not getting too emotional in the game where you make bad choices and decisions. Some of those things are just things that we continue to work on. We're really excited about the game that he had, his performance, what we can build on with that.”

As Burton looks to carry over that momentum, here’s a look back at each of his catches during his big day over the weekend.