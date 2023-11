Through 11 games, Alabama is tied for sixth nationally with 20 plays of 40 or more yards. The Crimson Tide ripped off four of those during its 66-10 blowout victory over Chattanooga.

Sure, it was just FCS competition. Alabama will face far more talented opponents from here on out. However, if the Tide executes like it did over the weekend, it should be able to keep its offense rolling regardless.

Here’s a look at all four of Alabama’s gains of 40 or more yards against Chattanooga.