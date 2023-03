Alabama basketball is losing a key member of its coaching staff. According to multiple reports Tuesday, Charlie Henry will become Georgia Southern’s next head coach.

Henry has been a part of Alabama’s coaching staff since head coach Nate Oats was hired in 2019. He is in charge of coaching the Crimson Tide’s defense which ranks third in KenPom.com’s efficiency rankings this season.

Henry joined Alabama after serving as the head coach of the Windy City Bulls of the NBA G League from 2017-19. He also served as an assistant for the Chicago Bulls from 2015-17. Henry’s previous college experience came at Iowa State where he served as the director of player personnel from 2013-14 before becoming an assistant from 2014-15.

