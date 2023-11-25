AUBURN, Ala. —

In the most highly anticipated game of the season, Alabama and Auburn faced off in the 88th edition of the Iron Bowl. In an absolute thriller in Jordan-Hare Stadium, the Alabama Crimson Tide defeat the Auburn Tigers 27-24 in Auburn

FIRST QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Roydell Williams 2-yard rush (8 plays, 69 yards, 3:30)

Alabama 7, Auburn 0 | 10:53

—TOUCHDOWN Auburn: Damari Alston 4-yard rush (5 plays, 68 yards, 2:14)

Alabama 7, Auburn 7 | 5:00

Key play:

Jalen Milroe converts a 3rd and 17 with Mailk Benson for a 33-yard reception down the middle of the field. Benson’s reception eventually led to the Crimson Tide’s first touchdown of the game just a couple plays later.

Player of the quarter:

Jalen Milroe finishes the first quarter going 7-for-8 through the air, including setting up Alabama’s first points on the board. Milroe started off calm in the pocket and had no trouble making decisions when pressured.

SECOND QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—FIELD GOAL Alabama: Will Reichard 32-yard field goal (12 plays, 56 yards, 5:51)

Alabama 10, Auburn 7 | 14:09

—TOUCHDOWN Auburn: Ja’Varrius Johnson 12-yard rush (3 plays, 88 yards, 1:08)

Auburn 14, Alabama 10 | 2:24

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Jermaine Burton 68-yard reception from Jalen Milroe (3 plays, 81 yards, 0:44)

Alabama 17, Auburn 14 | 1:33

Key play:

In just three plays after giving up a rushing touchdown, Alabama responds with a 68-yard bomb to Jermaine Burton for a touchdown to retake the lead once again. Burton was wide open way downfield and Jalen Milroe hit his receiver in stride on the way to the end zone.

Player of the quarter:

Needing a momentum boost to close out the second quarter, Jermaine Burton broke free from the Auburn secondary and caught a deep pass from Jalen Milroe to reach the end zone and put his team back on top.

THIRD QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—FIELD GOAL Alabama: Will Reichard 22-yard field goal (12 plays, 71 yards, 5:48)

Alabama 20, Auburn 14 | 9:12

—TOUCHDOWN Auburn: Ja’Varrius Johnson 27-yard reception from Payton Thorne (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:36)

Auburn 21, Alabama 20 | 6:36

Key play:

Ja’Varrius Johnson gets wide open on the outside and Payton Thorne hits him for a 27-yard touchdown reception to put the Tigers in the lead. Johnson’s reception was his second touchdown grab of the game.

Player of the quarter:

Payton Thorne showed up for the Tigers in the third quarter. The Auburn quarterback finished the quarter throwing 3-for-3 with 71 yards and a touchdown pass, along with 25 yards on the ground as well.

FOURTH QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—FIELD GOAL Auburn: Alex McPherson 21-yard field goal (16 plays, 72 yards, 8:18)

Auburn 24, Alabama 20 | 10:15

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Isaiah Bond 31-yard reception from Jalen Milroe (9 plays, 30 yards, 4:16)

Alabama 27, Auburn 24 | 0:36

Key play:

Auburn punt returner Keiointe Scott muffs the fair catch, and Jihaad Campbell recovers the ball, giving the Crimson Tide possession at the Auburn 30-yard line. Campbell's recovery leads to an Alabama touchdown grab by Isaiah Bond in the back of the end zone.

Player of the quarter:

After struggling through the air all quarter, Milroe delivers one of his best passes in his career and finds Isaiah Bond in the back of the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown grab to take the lead.

GAME BALLS

Jermaine Burton: In his final Iron Bowl, Jermaine Burton made sure to show out and make an impact for the Crimson Tide. Burton finished his night with 4 receptions for 107 yards, including a touchdown grab as well.

Caleb Downs: In his first Iron Bowl, the true freshman defensive back stepped up on several occasions for the Crimson Tide. Downs finished his night with 5 tackles, including a tackle for loss on Payton Thorne in the fourth quarter.

Isaiah Bond: Making one of the biggest catches in his entire career, Bond comes down with a huge 31-yard reception in the back corner of the end zone to give Alabama the lead in the late fourth quarter.