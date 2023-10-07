COLLEGE STATION, Texas. —

Alabama faces off in College Station for its second conference game on the road in a row. After another solid display of defense, the Crimson Tide limit the Aggies to three points in the fourth quarter and come away with a 26-20 victory.

FIRST QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—FIELD GOAL Texas A&M: Randy Bond 28-yard field goal (7 plays, 39 yards, 3:15)

Texas A&M 3, Alabama 0 | 5:34

—FIELD GOAL Alabama: Will Reichard 39-yard field goal (6 plays, 49 yards, 1:56)

Alabama 3, Texas A&M 3 | 3:31

Key play:

Jermaine Burton comes down with a 45 yard reception from Jalen Milroe to bring Alabama just outside of the red zone. Burton’s reception set up Will Reichard’s 39-yard field goal for the Crimson Tide’s first score and to tie the game at 3 points apiece.

Player of the quarter:

Jermaine Burton picked up 62 yards off of 2 catches in the quarter; one of which being a 45 yard grab to set up the Crimson Tide’s first field goal of the game. Burton was the only Alabama receiver with positive yardage in the quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Isaiah Bond 52-yard reception from Jalen Milroe (5 plays, 66 yards, 2:26)

Alabama 10, Texas A&M 3 | 14:51

—TOUCHDOWN Texas A&M: Jake Johnson 22-yard reception from Max Johnson (1 play, 22 yards, 0:08)

Alabama 10, Texas A&M 10 | 9:57

—TOUCHDOWN Texas A&M: Le’Veon Moss 1-yard rush (11 plays, 53 yards, 5:38)

Texas A&M 17, Alabama 10 | 3:23

Key play:

Jalen Milroe completes a 52-yard pass to Isaiah Bond for the Crimson Tide’s first touchdown of the game. Bond’s touchdown grab was the very first play of the quarter and was Alabama’s second score of the game.

Player of the quarter:

Jalen Milroe racks up 97 passing yards in the second quarter, including a 52 yard touchdown pass to begin the second quarter. Despite having to take a few sacks, when Milroe has had time and space, he was able to deliver big strikes to his receivers during the quarter.

THIRD QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Jermaine Burton 15-yard reception from Jalen Milroe (6 plays, 39 yards, 2:57)

Alabama 17, Texas A&M 17 | 7:29

Key play:

Jermaine Burton pulls down yet another massive 40+ yard reception, this time a 46 yard grab to bring the Crimson Tide down to the red zone once again. Burton’s big play eventually set himself up for a touchdown grab just three plays later.

Player of the quarter:

Jermaine Burton once again put together a massive quarter for the Crimson Tide. He tallied 80 receiving yards off of three receptions in the quarter and found the end zone twice as well.

FOURTH QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—SAFETY Alabama: Texas A&M QB Max Johnson called for intentional grounding in the end zone

Alabama 26, Texas A&M 17 | 5:55

—FIELD GOAL Texas A&M: Randy Bond 20-yard field goal (5 plays, 62 yards, 1:26)

Alabama 26, Texas A&M 20 | 2:11

Key play:

Chris Braswell blocks a crucial Aggie field goal attempt midway through the quarter to give the offense possession at the Crimson Tide 37 yard line.

Player of the quarter:

Justin Eboigbe comes up with a crucial quarterback hurry against Aggie quarterback Max Johnson in the final six minutes of the quarter, causing a grounding penalty and a late game safety for the Crimson Tide.

GAME BALLS

Jermaine Burton: Needless to say, Jermaine Burton was the best player on both sides of the ball for Alabama. Burton finished his afternoon with 9 receptions for 197 receiving yards, a career high for the senior. Burton was also able to find the end zone twice in the third quarter alone, helping the Crimson Tide regain the lead.

Jalen Milroe: Despite the sacks and an interception in the second half, Milroe put together a solid game overall. Throwing for a career high 321 yards, Milroe went 21 for 32 through the air with 3 touchdown passes.

Caleb Downs: Once again, the young rising star on the Crimson Tide defense shines again. The true freshman finished his game with 7 tackles and came down with a crucial interception, which set up a Jermaine Burton touchdown to tie the game in the third quarter.

Tim Keenan III: Keenan led the Crimson Tide defense with 8 tackles, including a huge sack on Max Johnson to put the Aggies back in their own end zone in the fourth quarter. On the play after Keenan's sack, Johnson would be hurried and penalized in the end zone for a safety to extend Alabama's lead to 9 points.