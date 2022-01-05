Freshmen snap counts for the 2021 season

The staff at BamaInsider.com has tabulated the snap counts of the true freshmen at Alabama for the 2021 season leading up to the national title game.

Kool-Aid McKinstry

Corner

Games Played: 10

Number of snaps: 420

Tackles: 7 Solo, 15 Asst., 22 Total Tackles

1 Sack, 1 INT, 22 Targets, 10 receptions allowed

160 yards allowed, 1 TD allowed

Dallas Turner

Linebacker

Games Played: 14

Number of snaps: 339

Tackles: 12 Solo, 14 Asst., 26 Total Tackles

6.5 Sacks, 8 TFL, 5 QB hurries

Ja’Corey Brooks

Receiver

Games Played: 11

Number of snaps: 254

9 Catches, 145 Receiving Yards, 2 TDs, 16.1 Y/Rec.

Jojo Earle

Receiver

Games PlayeD: 11

Number of snaps: 161

12 Catches, 148 Receiving Yards, 12.3 Y/Rec.

JC Latham

Offensive line

Games Played: 8

Number of snaps: 141

55 Snaps Pass Blocking, 0 Sacks Allowed, 2 QB Hits Allowed

Robbie Ouzts

Tight end

Games Played: 9

Number of snaps: 75

1 Catch, 8 Receiving Yards

Agiye Hall

Receiver

Games Played: 6

Number of snaps: 48

2 Catches, 20 Receiving yards

Jalen Milroe

Quarterback

Games Played: 4

Number of snaps: 33

3/7 Completion %, 41 Yards Passing, 1 Passing TD

15 Rushing Att., 75 Yards Rushing

James Burnip

Punter

44 Punts, 39.3 YPA, 6.1 Yards Per Return

Christian Leary

Receiver

Number of snaps: 17

2 Catches, 4 Receiving Yards, 1 TD

Terrance Ferguson

Offensive line

Games Played: 1

Number of snaps: 6

DeVonta Smith

Secondary

Games Played: 1

1 snap

Deontae Lawson

Linebacker

Games Played: 2

1 snap

Monkell Goodwine

Defensive line

Games Played: 2

3 snaps