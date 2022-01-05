Freshmen snap counts for the 2021 season
The staff at BamaInsider.com has tabulated the snap counts of the true freshmen at Alabama for the 2021 season leading up to the national title game.
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Corner
Games Played: 10
Number of snaps: 420
Tackles: 7 Solo, 15 Asst., 22 Total Tackles
1 Sack, 1 INT, 22 Targets, 10 receptions allowed
160 yards allowed, 1 TD allowed
Dallas Turner
Linebacker
Games Played: 14
Number of snaps: 339
Tackles: 12 Solo, 14 Asst., 26 Total Tackles
6.5 Sacks, 8 TFL, 5 QB hurries
Ja’Corey Brooks
Receiver
Games Played: 11
Number of snaps: 254
9 Catches, 145 Receiving Yards, 2 TDs, 16.1 Y/Rec.
Jojo Earle
Receiver
Games PlayeD: 11
Number of snaps: 161
12 Catches, 148 Receiving Yards, 12.3 Y/Rec.
JC Latham
Offensive line
Games Played: 8
Number of snaps: 141
55 Snaps Pass Blocking, 0 Sacks Allowed, 2 QB Hits Allowed
Robbie Ouzts
Tight end
Games Played: 9
Number of snaps: 75
1 Catch, 8 Receiving Yards
Agiye Hall
Receiver
Games Played: 6
Number of snaps: 48
2 Catches, 20 Receiving yards
Jalen Milroe
Quarterback
Games Played: 4
Number of snaps: 33
3/7 Completion %, 41 Yards Passing, 1 Passing TD
15 Rushing Att., 75 Yards Rushing
James Burnip
Punter
44 Punts, 39.3 YPA, 6.1 Yards Per Return
Christian Leary
Receiver
Number of snaps: 17
2 Catches, 4 Receiving Yards, 1 TD
Terrance Ferguson
Offensive line
Games Played: 1
Number of snaps: 6
DeVonta Smith
Secondary
Games Played: 1
1 snap
Deontae Lawson
Linebacker
Games Played: 2
1 snap
Monkell Goodwine
Defensive line
Games Played: 2
3 snaps