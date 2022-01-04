Alabama football set to have 15 early enrollees added to the roster
Three of Alabama’s 15 early enrollees are already on campus in preparing for the 2022 season. Class of 2022 quarterback Ty Simpson, Georgia Tech running back transfer Jahmyr Gibbs, and LSU corner transfer Elias Ricks.
Additional enrollees joining Alabama on January 11
A list of players that will be enrolling in June: Emmanuel Henderson, Kobe Prentice, Isaiah Bond, Shazz Preston, Elijah Pritchett, Isaiah Hastings, Khurtiss Perry, Jake Pope, Antonio Kite, Earl Little Jr.