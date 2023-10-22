For a second straight year, Alabama basketball squared off against TCU in a closed preseason scrimmage. The Crimson Tide suffered an 85-81 defeat to the Horned Frogs as the two teams played in Birmingham, Alabama on Sunday. Last year, TCU beat Alabama 96-66 during a closed scrimmage in Forth Worth, Texas.

According to a box score TideIllustrated obtained from the scrimmage, freshman forward Sam Walters led Alabama with 29 points while shooting 7 of 12 from beyond the arc. Hofstra transfer guard Aaron Estrada had 19 points and five rebounds while North Dakota State transfer forward Grant Nelson had 13 points and nine rebounds. Freshman forward Jarin Stevenson was also in double figures with 10 points and five boards.

It was a rough day for sophomore guard Rylan Griffen and Cal State Fullerton transfer guard Latrell Wrightsell, who shot a combined 0-for-12 from the floor and 0-for-7 from beyond the arc. Griffen finished with 2 points and three rebounds while Wrightsell was held scoreless with a pair of rebounds.

Alabama was without several players for the scrimmage, including senior guard Mark Sears (groin), West Virginia transfer forward (foot) and freshman forward Mouhamed Dioubate (knee). Freshman guard Davin Cosby Jr. was also held out due to an undisclosed injury, a source told TideIllustrated.

Alabama will travel to Wake Forest for a charity exhibition on Oct. 29 before opening its season against Morehead State on Nov. 6 inside Coleman Coliseum.