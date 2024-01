Rivals100 receiver Jaime Ffrench has decommitted from Alabama.

Apparently, the visit to Texas A&M went well and after already having a few visits under his belt Ffrench decided to open things up.

The Alabama recruiting class was destined to change with the new staff and Ffrench is one casualty in the midst of it all.

Look for the new staff to hit the ground running quickly to see who will fit what they’re looking for in the 2025 class.