Alabama basketball has landed its second player in the transfer portal. Saturday, former South Florida guard Chris Youngblood announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide.

Youngblood averaged 15.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for South Florida last season. He is the second player to commit to the Crimson Tide out of the portal, joining Pepperdine guard Houston Mallette.

The 6-foot-4, 218-pound guard visited Alabama during the football team’s A-Day scrimmage and committed the same day. Youngblood was raised in Tuscaloosa but moved to Georgia where he played high school ball at East Coweta.

Before his lone season with the Bulls, Youngblood spent three years at Kennesaw State, averaging double figures in scoring every season. He's totaled over 1,700 points in his college career so far.

Youngblood has been an outstanding 3-point shooter during his college career. He shot 41.6% on five attempts per game from deep last season and hasn’t dipped below 41% from 3 since his freshman season at Kennesaw. His shooting output will be key in replacing what Alabama is losing in Rylan Griffen, who entered the transfer portal last Thursday night. Griffen averaged 11.2 points per game on a 39.2% clip from 3 last season.

With the addition of Youngblood, Alabama has 13 scholarship spots filled for next season should it retain the rest of its roster. That total is one over the maximum amount allowed.

Here’s a full list of Alabama’s current scholarship players at the time of writing.